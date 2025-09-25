People’s Love For Zubeen Garg : 10,000 Lamps Lit Together In Tribute

Jorhat: The voice of Assam, popular singer Zubeen Garg, who embodied Assamese emotion itself, has departed for the unknown, leaving the entire people of Assam in tears forever. Assam fell silent, and people from all castes, communities,, and religions were submerged in a sea of sorrow.

Even now, every Assamese finds it difficult to accept Zubeen's death.

On Wednesday night in Jorhat, 10,000 oil lamps were lit together in remembrance of Zubeen Garg, praying for the peace of his departed soul, and an interfaith prayer meeting was held.

Everyone paid tribute to their beloved artist by lighting lamps and offered prayers with deep emotion, wishing for his soul to attain eternal peace.