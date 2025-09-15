Big Change In Bodoland Areas: New Schools, Bicycles, and Better Education For All

Guwahati: Assam's Bodo areas are changing fast and for the better.In a major step to help students, the government has given 39,561 bicycles to school children. For many students, especially in villages, this means they can now reach school easily and on time. It’s helping reduce dropouts and making education more accessible.
In another big move, over 2,000 teachers have been provincialised. This means their jobs are now permanent under the government, which will help improve teaching and learning in schools.To make sure every child has a nearby school to attend, the government has built 100 new schools and also started 3 new colleges in the region. Now, students won’t have to travel far for higher education.These efforts are part of the promises made under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord. The goal is to bring peace, progress, and better opportunities to the Bodo areas starting with education.Students, parents, and teachers are all happy with these positive changes. More children are joining schools, and the future looks brighter for young people in the region.
One student said, “I used to walk 5 kilometers every day. Now with my bicycle, I can reach school quickly and safely.”
With more schools, better teachers, and easier transport, the Bodo region is moving ahead. These changes show that when the government invests in education, entire communities can grow and succeed.
