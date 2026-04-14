Bihar Bans Government Doctors From Private Practice in Major Healthcare Reform Move

The Bihar government has taken a significant policy decision that is set to affect thousands of government doctors across the state, issuing a resolution imposing a complete ban on private practice by doctors employed in the public health system.
The move, announced by the Bihar Health Department, is being seen as one of the most consequential healthcare reforms in the state in recent years.
Under the official order, doctors in government service will no longer be permitted to operate private clinics or engage in any form of private practice alongside their public duties.
The decision has been taken in line with the government's Saat Nishchay-2 initiative, a policy framework focused on strengthening public services, with healthcare identified as a priority area.
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Officials indicate that the ban stems from long-standing concerns about the deteriorating condition of government hospitals across Bihar.
Key issues cited include persistent allegations of doctors' absenteeism from public facilities, and complaints that patients are being deliberately redirected to private clinics — depriving the public system of the expertise it is meant to provide.
The decision has sparked considerable anxiety among thousands of government doctors in the state, many of whom have relied on private practice as a significant supplementary source of income.
The development comes amid a broader political churn in Bihar, with the state navigating leadership changes and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's anticipated move to the Rajya Sabha.