Bihar Bans Government Doctors From Private Practice in Major Healthcare Reform Move

The Bihar government has taken a significant policy decision that is set to affect thousands of government doctors across the state, issuing a resolution imposing a complete ban on private practice by doctors employed in the public health system.

The move, announced by the Bihar Health Department, is being seen as one of the most consequential healthcare reforms in the state in recent years.

What the Order Says

Under the official order, doctors in government service will no longer be permitted to operate private clinics or engage in any form of private practice alongside their public duties.

The decision has been taken in line with the government's Saat Nishchay-2 initiative, a policy framework focused on strengthening public services, with healthcare identified as a priority area.

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