Bihar Gears Up for Phase 1 of 2025 Assembly Elections

Guwahati: Amidst a politically significant moment, phase 1 of the Bihar Elections 2025 is underway. The elections start today, marking one of the state’s most keenly watched elections this year. The first round includes 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts. After weeks of fierce political debate and campaigning, the voters are ready to decide the destiny of the numerous high-profile candidates.
Furthermore, phase 1 will highlight several constituencies. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is defending his seat in Raghopur. Also, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting for a new political party in Mahua. While the Deputy Chief Minister of Tarapur, Samrat Choudhary, seeks re-election.
Additionally, other significant seats include Alinagar, where singer Maithili Thakur is contesting on the BJP. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is representing Lakhisarai.
Mokama is another significant constituency. The highlight of this electorate is deemed to be the contest of JDU strongman Anant Kumar Singh. Despite being arrested in connection with the death of a political rival, Dular Chand Yadav, Singh is contesting. Meanwhile, Osama Shahab, RJD leader and the son of the late former gangster turned politician, Md Shahabuddin, is representing for the elections in Raghunathpur. These constituencies are predicted to have fierce contests and a high voter turnout.
Subsequently, the remaining 122 seats will be covered by the second round of polling scheduled on November 11, with votes from both phases tabulated on November 14. Election officials are preparing for a peaceful election, and parties are on high alert to mobilise votes in all major constituencies.