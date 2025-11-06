Bihar Gears Up for Phase 1 of 2025 Assembly Elections

Mokama is another significant constituency. The highlight of this electorate is deemed to be the contest of JDU strongman Anant Kumar Singh. Despite being arrested in connection with the death of a political rival, Dular Chand Yadav, Singh is contesting. Meanwhile, Osama Shahab, RJD leader and the son of the late former gangster turned politician, Md Shahabuddin, is representing for the elections in Raghunathpur. These constituencies are predicted to have fierce contests and a high voter turnout.

Subsequently, the remaining 122 seats will be covered by the second round of polling scheduled on November 11, with votes from both phases tabulated on November 14. Election officials are preparing for a peaceful election, and parties are on high alert to mobilise votes in all major constituencies.