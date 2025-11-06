Tezpur University Mourns Bhupen Hazarika on 46th Day of Prolonged Protest on Campus

Tezpur: The student fraternity, along with the Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA) and Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA), collectively remembers the passing away of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the great cultural leader.
At their familiar protest site, the university fraternity congregated with music, speech, and symbolic gestures to remember the cultural behemoth and social reformer. The spirit and artistic ambience of the protest rallied around Bhupen Hazarika's philosophies of collective strength and compassion.
The university has been unified for nearly seven weeks, demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh. The community accused the administration of gross directorial negligence, corruption, and an increasingly authoritarian governance structure, which they said had invaded the academic and democratic constitution of the university.
Despite the strength of the grievances, protests have been peaceful and inclusive. The event brought together students, teachers, and staff in one voice. Moreover, during the interaction, the representatives reiterated their urgent appeal to the President of India, the Ministry of Higher Education, and all other competent authorities to intervene with immediate effect.
In an attempt to uphold dignity, transparency, and the democratic spirit constituting the soul of an institution, the university community stands resilient in its fight for safeguarding the establishment's democratic and academic ethos. By calling upon Bhupen Hazarika's spirit, they evoke the role of peace and justice in true education.