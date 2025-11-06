Tezpur University Mourns Bhupen Hazarika on 46th Day of Prolonged Protest on Campus

At their familiar protest site, the university fraternity congregated with music, speech, and symbolic gestures to remember the cultural behemoth and social reformer. The spirit and artistic ambience of the protest rallied around Bhupen Hazarika's philosophies of collective strength and compassion.

The university has been unified for nearly seven weeks, demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh. The community accused the administration of gross directorial negligence, corruption, and an increasingly authoritarian governance structure, which they said had invaded the academic and democratic constitution of the university.