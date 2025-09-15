Bihar Man Duped of ₹2 Lakh in Fake Gold Trade, Prime Accused Arrested in Assam’s Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur: A man from Bihar fell victim to a fake gold racket in Assam’s Lakhimpur district after being duped of ₹2,00,000 by fraudsters who sold him a counterfeit artefact.

The incident took place at Phukan Dalani village in Nowboicha, under Laluk Police Station. The victim, identified as Lal Mohan Ram from Aurangabad district of Bihar, was persuaded over a month-long series of calls by a trader claiming to possess a boat-shaped object made of gold.

The fraudsters convinced Ram to pay ₹2,00,000 for the artefact, promising that together they could resell it in Bihar for ₹6,00,000. Tempted by the offer, Ram travelled to Harmutty by train, where three men took him to a house and handed over the so-called gold item in exchange for the cash.

He was told to wait at Harmutty railway junction for their onward journey. However, once he reached, he discovered that all contact numbers of the sellers were switched off. Realizing the fraud, Ram lodged a complaint at the Harmutty Police Outpost.

Acting swiftly, a joint police team from Harmutty Outpost and Laluk Police Station launched an operation on Sunday night and arrested Mofazul Islam, identified as the prime accused. Police also recovered ₹71,000 in cash, four mobile phones, and a motorcycle from his possession.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to trace other members of the fake gold network, which has been active in the Bangalmara area of Lakhimpur.