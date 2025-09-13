Lakhimpur DDC Meeting Emphasizes Fast-Track Development and Responsible Agriculture

Lakhimpur: A crucial meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) was held today at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, chaired by District Commissioner Sri Pronab Jit Kakoty. The meeting focused on reviewing the status of ongoing development schemes and strategizing for their timely and effective implementation to ensure the district’s holistic growth and citizen welfare.
During the session, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for efficiency and accountability across departments. Special attention was drawn to the agricultural sector, where he advised the Agriculture Department to moderate the use of chemical pesticides in paddy fields to ensure environmental balance and food safety.
“All departments must accelerate the pace of execution and monitor progress regularly. Development must be visible and impactful,” stated DC Kakoty.
The meeting was attended by DDC Sri Ranjit Swargiary, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), and Heads of Departments (HODs) from various government wings, who presented updates and outlined challenges faced in the field.
The DC urged department heads to coordinate closely, remove bottlenecks, and focus on citizen-centric delivery of services. He further encouraged timely reporting and field-level monitoring to improve transparency and accountability in project execution.
The meeting concluded with renewed commitment from all present to push forward developmental efforts in line with state and central government objectives.
Also Watch: