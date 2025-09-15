Bihu Goes Global: Didriksha Sonowal Spins Tradition into Two World Records

She attempted three world records in total—and claimed two, placing Assam’s folk dance form right at the centre of global cultural conversation.

More than just a dancer, Didriksha is a cultural torchbearer. Her journey is powered by the dual force of her Assamese heritage and the resilience of life in Mumbai.

“It’s the little girl from Assam who grew up spinning with rhythm in her blood, now standing tall to put her homeland on the world map,” she reflected.

With every spin, Didriksha Sonowal isn’t just setting records she’s rewriting the global narrative of Indian folk art.