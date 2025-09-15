Bihu Goes Global: Didriksha Sonowal Spins Tradition into Two World Records

Guwahati: In a world where tradition often fights for attention, Didriksha Sonowal has made Bihu impossible to ignore.The Assamese dancer, now based in Mumbai, has stunned the globe by performing 72 Takori-Ghura (Bihu spins) in just 30 seconds, earning her two prestigious world records one from the World Wide Book of Records and another from the Golden Book of Records.
What began as a childhood rhythm in Assam turned into an international triumph. Didriksha, juggling a full-time job and intense training, pushed through physical pain and emotional exhaustion to achieve what few dared to attempt.
“There were nights I cried after practice, mornings I woke up sore.. but I kept going,” she wrote on Instagram. “Until my dream became real.”
She attempted three world records in total—and claimed two, placing Assam’s folk dance form right at the centre of global cultural conversation.
More than just a dancer, Didriksha is a cultural torchbearer. Her journey is powered by the dual force of her Assamese heritage and the resilience of life in Mumbai.
“It’s the little girl from Assam who grew up spinning with rhythm in her blood, now standing tall to put her homeland on the world map,” she reflected.
With every spin, Didriksha Sonowal isn’t just setting records she’s rewriting the global narrative of Indian folk art.
