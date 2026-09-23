Bihubar Murder Case: Second Accused Injured in Police Firing

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Tension continues to prevail in Bihubar under Nazira co-district following the killing of former paramilitary personnel Biman Barua, allegedly in an attack linked to drug trafficking. Hundreds of people have been taking part in rallies and road blockades, demanding stringent punishment for those involved in the murder and an end to the alleged drug and cannabis trade in the Bihubar-Shilni area.

In the latest development, another accused in the murder, identified as Rubul Khan, was allegedly shot in the leg by police on Monday night when he reportedly attempted to escape while being taken to identify the location where the sharp weapon used in the crime had allegedly been discarded.

Earlier, on September 19, prime accused and alleged drug dealer Vicky Singh was also injured in police firing after allegedly attempting to flee police custody. Both accused were subsequently provided medical treatment and kept in police custody in Sivasagar for further interrogation. During police interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted their involvement in the attack, police sources said.

On Tuesday, the Bagh Hazarika Aikya Mancha of Bihubar-Santak Regional Committee organised a large protest march demanding a proper investigation into the murder, stringent punishment for those responsible and action against the alleged drug trade in Bihubar Shilni.

The situation became tense when protesters blocked the entrance road to Vicky Singh's residence and allegedly pelted the house with stones. On Monday night, an attempt was also reportedly made to set fire to the house, but local police intervened and prevented a potentially serious fire.

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