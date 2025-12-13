Retied IAF Officer Arrested in Assam’s Tezpur over Alleged Pakistan Links

Guwahati: In an alarming incident, a 64-year-old retired Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel has been arrested in Assam’s Tezpur for his alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

As per reports, it is suspected that the IAF personnel passed sensitive information to Pakistan-based anti-India agencies.

The accused has been identified as Kulendra Sharma, a former Junior Warrant Officer. He was reportedly arrested later Friday night after being under surveillance for several months.

Sharma has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 152 (sedition), 147 and 148 (rioting and conspiracy against India), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), confirmed Sonitpur senior superintendent of police (SP) Barun Purkayastha.

Additional Superintendent of Police Haricharan Bhumij said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had shared sensitive documents and information with Pakistani operatives over social media.

On the other hand, police have seized his laptop and a mobile phone as part of the probe. Bhumij added that these devices have been sent for forensic examination, though some data has been deleted.