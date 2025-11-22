Garo Hills Roar as Iconic Bilgaro X 2025 Celebrates Its Landmark 10th Edition

Shillong: The Bilgaro X 2025, the flagship motorsport event of Garo Hills, lit up the streets of Tura on Saturday with high-octane energy as the rally entered its landmark tenth edition. The event was formally flagged off at 7:30 a.m. by Adamkid M. Sangma, Advisor of the Tura Motor Sports Club (TMSC), at Rongkon Bridge. Following the flag-off, competing drivers headed toward the challenging Hill Climb stage at Aguraggre near Asanang.
The line-up of drivers this year comprises 33 drivers from Jowai, Shillong, Assam, Garo Hills, Nagaland, and several parts of mainland India, which was indicative of the growing regional and national reach of the rally. Adding excitement to the event were the presence of two well-known senior rally drivers: Chiborlang Walnang from Jowai and Sandeep Sharma from Delhi, both of whom raised the competitive spirit of this rally.
However, the highlight of Bilgaro X 2025 is the participation of Noche Aranchiimiksa Sangma, the only woman driver from Tura. Having taken part in several rallies beyond the Garo Hills, her entry has been widely hailed as a boost to women's participation in the motorsport arena.
With three categories, including SUV, Rookie, and Car, the competition offers variety for experienced racers and newcomers. The demanding five-kilometre Hill Climb with its sharp bends, rugged terrain, and dramatic elevation was an immediate test of drivers' technique and endurance on the opening day.
Furthermore, Day 2 promises more adrenaline with the Sprint Rally at Dodinangre Asibra, where all competitors will battle it out on a fast, technical track. The event will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony at Green Heaven, Tura, followed by a performance by CM-MGMP to bring the two-day rally to a festive close.
Organised every year since 2015 by the Tura Motor Sports Club, Bilgaro has emerged as one of Meghalaya's top motorsport events. The 2025 edition stands as a testament to its ten years of existence and its growing influence within India's motorsport fraternity.