Garo Hills Roar as Iconic Bilgaro X 2025 Celebrates Its Landmark 10th Edition

Shillong: The Bilgaro X 2025, the flagship motorsport event of Garo Hills, lit up the streets of Tura on Saturday with high-octane energy as the rally entered its landmark tenth edition. The event was formally flagged off at 7:30 a.m. by Adamkid M. Sangma, Advisor of the Tura Motor Sports Club (TMSC), at Rongkon Bridge. Following the flag-off, competing drivers headed toward the challenging Hill Climb stage at Aguraggre near Asanang.

The line-up of drivers this year comprises 33 drivers from Jowai, Shillong, Assam, Garo Hills, Nagaland, and several parts of mainland India, which was indicative of the growing regional and national reach of the rally. Adding excitement to the event were the presence of two well-known senior rally drivers: Chiborlang Walnang from Jowai and Sandeep Sharma from Delhi, both of whom raised the competitive spirit of this rally.