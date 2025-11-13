Meghalaya: TMC MDCs likely to switch sides as Congress prepares strategic comeback in Garo Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With political parties gearing up for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections scheduled for next year, the Congress in Meghalaya appears to be scripting a quiet but determined comeback. The party, which has received over 67 applications for just 29 seats in the GHADC, is witnessing a groundswell of interest as it prepares to reclaim its political turf in the Garo Hills region.

Amid this renewed momentum, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Working President Deborah C. Marak has dropped a telling hint that several MDCs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may soon cross over to the Congress camp ahead of the polls. "We have 29 seats in GHADC, but we have received over 60 applications seeking Congress tickets for the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council," Marak revealed, suggesting a revived faith in the Congress platform among both party loyalists and potential defectors.

Keeping her tone measured yet suggestive, Marak said, "There are certain things in politics we must keep secret. It is not proper to say, but the Congress is gearing up for the District Council elections in Garo Hills." When pressed about reports of TMC MDCs switching allegiance, she responded, "Maybe they are reaching out to us very soon. Those joining are doing so without any condition. Whoever joins from different political parties, we never say no to them."

