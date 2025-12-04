Biren Singh Warns of Alarming Poppy Cultivation, Mass Deforestation in Manipur

Imphal: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is concerned over the “widespread destruction” of the state’s forest cover.
He has requested for immediate and decisive action to prevent an impending environmental catastrophe.
Sharing a video clip on 'X', Singh underlined that the visuals explain the causes behind Manipur’s recurrent floods. He wrote, “This video recorded today shows why recurrent floods have taken place in the state. The footage shows poppy plantation at Kolten and Selsi Hill ranges under T. Waichong Sub-division in Kangpokpi district".
“All our forests have been destroyed while we are trying to pull each other down. None of our leaders have spoken out against such wide-scale devastation,” he further wrote.
He questioned the inability of the Forest Department, asking for reasons why no steps had been taken against those responsible. He alleged that armed militant groups are suspected to be behind the illegal poppy cultivation and deforestation in the region.
“Unless we take concrete action, the state will face an existential crisis,” he warned, calling for urgent intervention to protect Manipur’s fragile ecology and prevent further environmental degradation.
Singh's opinion comes at a time when the state continues to struggle with ethnic tensions, displacement, and governance challenges—issues that observers say have diverted attention from escalating ecological threats.