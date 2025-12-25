‘Rashtra Prerna Sthal’ Inaugurated in Lucknow to Honour Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Lucknow: On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a significant national landmark, the ‘Rashtra Prerna Sthal was inaugurated in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This marks a moment of extreme national pride and remembrance. The inauguration ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the former Prime Minister's timeless influence on India’s political, cultural, and democratic ethos.

The concept of ‘Rashtra Prerna Sthal’ has been envisioned as a space where citizens can be inspired about nationalism and democratic ideas, as well as the public service that Vajpayee has always exemplified throughout his life. The occasion coinciding with his birthday makes it a significant event.