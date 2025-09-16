‘Bistirna Parore’ Voyage Brings Music, Culture to the Brahmaputra, A Tribute To Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati: The centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika reached a new high as the Bistirna Parore musical voyage docked at Pandu Port on Monday, September 15, drawing thousands despite heavy weather. The river cruise, traversing from Sadiya to Dhubri, has turned into a showcase of the Brahmaputra’s untapped potential as a world-class tourism destination.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed the initiative as both a tribute to Hazarika, the “doyen of neo-Assamese identity”-and a step towards unlocking the river’s cultural and economic potential. “River cruise tourism on the Brahmaputra can become Assam’s calling card to the world,” he said, stressing its potential for job creation, global tourism, and sustainable community development.

The event featured performances by Karbi, Bodo, and Tiwa communities, with Hazarika’s son Tej and brother Samar joining artists and cultural figures. Along the voyage, stops at Bogibeel, Neematighat, Biswanath, and Tezpur hosted art sessions and community performances, blending heritage with river-based travel.

Backed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the project is part of efforts to rejuvenate National Waterway 2. Infrastructure upgrades including terminals, ship repair facilities, and modern cargo-tourism hubs are underway to make the Brahmaputra a global river cruise hub.

The voyage continues towards Jogighopa, serving as both a cultural odyssey and a live demonstration of Assam’s river tourism potential.