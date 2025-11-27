Biswanath Police Foil Rhino Poaching Attempt, Arrest Five Suspects

Biswanath: In a breakthrough against wildlife crime, Biswanath Police arrested five suspected poachers on Thursday who allegedly plotted to enter Kaziranga National Park. The arrests were made during a swift operation conducted in Dathkola under Gohpur, following a tip-off about the movement of a poaching gang.

The operation was spearheaded by Biswanath Additional Superintendent of Police Debarshi Choudhury, whose team arrested the suspects before they could carry out the plan. The arrested individuals have been identified as Kusheshwar Doley, Utpal Pegu, Tamar Gayan, Binanda Tayeng, and Rupeshwar Doley. They reportedly hail from Lakhimpur's Baligaon, Arunachal Pradesh, Gogamukh, and Behali.

Furthermore, one i10 vehicle, bearing a registration number of AS 06N 5495, was recovered along with a motorcycle, Glamour, without a number plate, and a sharp machete that was presumably intended for the poaching mission. Officials suspect that the gang was part of a wider network targeting Kaziranga's endangered rhinos.