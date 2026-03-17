BJP Assam to Release Candidate List on March 18, CM Sarma in Delhi

The BJP Assam Pradesh is set to release its complete list of candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 on March 18, with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma travelling to New Delhi to get the final nod on the names.
A high-level meeting in the national capital will pick candidates from a shortlist of probables, with the CM indicating there may still be "one or two changes" before the list is finalised.
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While BJP prepares its list, the Congress has already released two candidate lists for the upcoming polls.
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), however, is yet to announce its candidates — and is still waiting for clarity on seat-sharing from its NDA alliance partner, the BJP.
Speaking to the media before departing for Delhi, CM Sarma expressed confidence in the NDA's position across the state.
"The NDA is in a comfortable position in 103 of the 126 constituencies in the state," he said, adding that the alliance's poll strategy has been "largely drawn."
He emphasised that the goal is to maximise NDA winners regardless of which individual party fields the candidate. "If we field candidates ignoring the ground reality, the opposition party will avail of the benefit," he cautioned.
On the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with the AGP, Sarma said the BJP has already communicated the number of seats and specific constituencies being offered to the regional party.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has told the AGP that if they want additional seats, they must present a case — with reasons — for each constituency they seek. The BJP will then take those requests into consideration, the CM said.
Seat-sharing with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is nearly settled.
Under the arrangement, the BPF will contest 11 of the 14 seats falling under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), while the BJP will field candidates in the remaining three.