BJP Assam to Release Candidate List on March 18, CM Sarma in Delhi

The BJP Assam Pradesh is set to release its complete list of candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 on March 18, with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma travelling to New Delhi to get the final nod on the names.

A high-level meeting in the national capital will pick candidates from a shortlist of probables, with the CM indicating there may still be "one or two changes" before the list is finalised.

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