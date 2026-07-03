Three Sribhumi Youths Killed After Car Crashes into Parked Truck in Mizoram

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Three youths from Nilambazar area of Sribhumi district died in a road accident in Mizoram. The accident occurred at around 2 am at the Bhenglai East area in Kolasib district of Mizoram. The youths, identified as Sadda Hussain (27 years), Masuk Ahmed (25 years), and Khaled Ahmed, were travelling to Aizawl in a car which rammed into a truck. Eyewitness accounts said that the truck, which was parked at the roadside, turned upside down on the car due to the impact, killing the youths on the spot.

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