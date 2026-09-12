BJP Fields Former Nagaon DC Devasish Sharma for Lok Sabha Bypoll, Eyes Breakthrough in Non-Traditional Bastion

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NAGAON/ GUWAHATI: Former Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devasish Sharma has been named the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming bye-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. Soon after news of Sharma's candidature spread, a large number of well-wishers gathered at his rented residence in Polytechnic Anandnagar, Nagaon.

Speaking to the media after receiving the party nomination, Sharma, who appeared emotional, said, "We were hopeful of getting the party ticket." He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP national president, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia, senior party leaders, ministers, and legislators for reposing their faith in him.

"I served in the government with dedication, and I am committed to working for the people with the same sincerity in the days ahead," Sharma said.

Asked about his vision for the development of the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, Sharma identified unemployment as one of the most pressing challenges. Roads and other social-development activities would continue as part of the normal development process, he said. He added that the most important issue today was encouraging the younger generation to become self-reliant rather than remaining solely focused on conventional employment.

"It is a positive sign that the new generation is beginning to explore self-employment and independent opportunities. They will shape our future. Therefore, we need to create a platform through which responsibility for the country can eventually be entrusted to them," Sharma said.

Pointing out that the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Assembly segments, Sharma said there was considerable work to be done. "It is not possible for me to discuss all these issues immediately. However, after taking advice from senior leaders, I will try to do whatever is possible within my limits," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the BJP has selected Devasish Sharma as its candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. The CM said, "Devasish Sharma's work, particularly his efforts to assist cancer patients from Assam, was among the factors considered by the party while selecting him. Sharma provided awareness and assistance to cancer patients across the state through Deepsikha Foundation, including those from Assam who had to travel to Mumbai for treatment. He played a lead role in bringing back the patients stranded in Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We know his efficiency, capability and commitment as an administrative officer, and after considering all these factors, we have decided to field him from Nagaon. I congratulate him for getting nominated for the Nagaon parliamentary constituency," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged that Nagaon has not traditionally been a stronghold of the BJP and that the party had lost the constituency in the last Lok Sabha election. However, he said the recent response from voters had encouraged the party to enter the electoral contest.

"Nagaon has not been a regular BJP constituency, and we lost the seat in the last Lok Sabha election. But over the last few days, we have seen growing eagerness among the people," CM Sarma said.

Drawing a parallel with the BJP's victory in Samaguri, which was not traditionally considered a BJP stronghold, the Chief Minister said the party was confident of making inroads in Nagaon as well.

On the BJP's broader electoral strategy, CM Sarma said the party's priority would be to retain the Assembly constituencies it currently holds while expanding its footprint wherever possible.

"Our main aim will be to retain the Assembly seats that we have won and, wherever possible, win more seats," he said.

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