Assam: KAAC launches key welfare schemes; 351 join BJP in Diphu

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Team Karbi Anglong, under the leadership of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Dr Tuliram Ronghang, gathered at the Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe) Memorial Town Hall here on Tuesday to launch a series of key welfare initiatives aimed at the twin districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The programmes unveiled include ADRE Coaching Centres to prepare students for competitive examinations; a Stipends Portal and financial aid scheme for ST(H) and MBBS students; an NOC Portal to assist Karbi community members residing outside the region; and One-Time Financial Assistance to the Karbi Anglong Chukangtip Asong (Hairdressers' Association).

The launch was followed by a mass joining programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in which 351 people from the Hamren, Langpher, and Lumbajong MAC constituencies formally joined the saffron party.

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