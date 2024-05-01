BJP generated positive vote bank in Assam, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP got positive votes in this Lok Sabha poll in Assam, and the party would get at least 12 seats in the state. The figure may go up, he added.

Shah said this at a press conference here on the Assam Lok Sabha election and Muslims’ support for the BJP in the state. He said, “We should not view voters based on their majority and minority status. We are all Indian citizens. We need to treat them as citizens. I’m sure that in Assam we will get at least 12 seats, or more. The poll in Assam took place in a congenial atmosphere. After Modi ji became the Prime Minister, peace was restored in Assam, leading to the creation of an atmosphere for development. Investment in the semi-conductor sector inspired the youth of the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took the schemes, which were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, to the grassroots level. Many land grabbing cases were also resolved in the state. We have not received any negative votes in Assam, where a positive vote bank emerged due to the performance of the Prime Minister and the Assam Chief Minister.”

When asked about the Congress’ allegation that the BJP sought votes in the name of Ram, Shah said, “We never do so. We have, however, said that the Ram Mandir got its shape during the BJP rule. The Congress boycotted the Pran Prathistha of the idol of Ramlala with the apprehension of losing minority votes. Since 1989, the BJP has been speaking of the Ram Mandir. With the blessings of Ram, the manifesto of the party doesn’t have to include Ram Mandir, as it is complete now.”

Shah would end his two-day visit to the state today.

Also Read: We will win all the Lok Sabha seats in Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (sentinelassam.com)