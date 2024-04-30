We will win all the Lok Sabha seats in Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a lively road show in Guwahati in the evening today, with thousands of people lining the route from Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh. The road show dubbed ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra’ was organized in support of Bijuli Kalita Medhi, the BJP candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.

Shah said he was confident that the BJP will win all the seats in the Lok Sabha election in the state and form the government at the Centre with a full majority.

Leaders and workers of the BJP and AGP accompanied Shah on the two-kilometre stretch of the route. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, and the candidate herself stood alongside Shah in an open vehicle, specially decorated with flowers and party flags. There was a festive mood as people lined up on both sides of the road and cheered the road show from Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh, popularly known as Lokhra Road. Hundreds also accompanied the decked-up vehicle, making it a huge participatory event even as Shah waved to people lined up on both sides.

Temporary platforms were erected in several places along the route where artistes performed Bihu dance, Bagrumba, Naam, and other traditional dances to welcome Shah and provide a celebratory atmosphere to the event.

Several ministers and MLAs also accompanied the rally, along with party workers and supporters carrying flags and chanting slogans.

The Union Minister also spoke to the media, saying, “We will win all the Lok Sabha seats in Assam... When the results come, we will see that the BJP will form the government with a full majority.”

In a post on X, the CM said, “Unbelievable energy in Guwahati...Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti in full force on the streets of Guwahati as they accompanied Adarniya Amit Shah ji on his Vijay Sankalpa Yatra.”

In another post in Hindi, the CM said excitedly a few lines that roughly translate to, “BJP on every heart, BJP on every tongue... With the support that the people of Guwahati have shown for the BJP today, it is clear that, like the last 15 years, this time too, the BJP candidate will win from here.”

Earlier today, in the afternoon, Amit Shah was welcomed at the LGBI airport in Guwahati by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, and the BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Guwahati, Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

