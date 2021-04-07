BJP-led alliance will perform better than 2016 Assembly election: Himanta

STAFF REPORTER GUWAHATI:

Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led alliance will perform better than the 2016 Assembly election, said BJP leader and NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma. Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Sarma added, "We will form the next government in the State.

On the prospects of the BJP-led alliance in the 2021 Assembly election, he pointed out, "We will get 40 out of the 47 seats that went to the polls in the first phase on March 27. Of the 39 seats where elections were held in the second phase on April 1, we will get 25; and of the 40 seats in the third phase where polls were held today, our alliance will bag 22 seats."

According to his calculation, the BJP-led alliance will win 87 seats this time. The alliance partners of BJP are the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), and the UPPL (United People's Party Liberal). It also has support from the Rabha and the Missing communities.

On the other hand during the 2016 Assembly polls, the then BJP-led alliance got 84 out of the total 126 seats across Assam. During that time, the BJP had joined hands with the AGP, and the BPF (Bodoland People's Front) besides support from the Rabha and the Missing communities.

On the major issues of the BJP-led alliance, Sarma said, "We had two major poll issues: Empowerment of women and war against communal forces."

He added, "The masses, especially senior citizens, have showered their blessings on us for the fight against COVID-19."

Mentionably, Sarma along with his family members cast their votes at the polling station in Amingaon Bengali High School within Jalukbari Constituency on Tuesday. He is the representative from this LAC (Legislative Assembly Constituency) since 2001.

