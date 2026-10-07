BJP-NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Silchar Municipal Polls, CM Thanks Voters

A Correspondent

Silchar, Oct 6: As expected, the BJP is all set to form the first board of the Silchar Municipal Corporation after registering a convincing victory in the first polls of the municipality.

The party won 32 out of 42 wards, while its ally AGP won another two out of the four wards that it had fielded candidates. The Congress put up a miserable show, winning only two wards. Independent candidates won in six wards.

Earlier, counting began on a slow note on Tuesday morning. However, barring a few exceptions, the ruling party maintained a steady and upward trend in maximum wards.

The Congress put up a strong fight in Ward number 30 as youngster Sakshi Banik retained the ward where his father Sajal Banik was the previous councillor. Sakshi won by a margin of 136 votes. However, the scenario soon changed as the BJP lodged a petition with the Returning Officer demanding recounting.

Similarly, in Ward number 29, independent candidate Sampa Debroy Dhar defeated BJP's Rituparna Bhattacharjee in a nail-biting contest. But, her victory too was challenged by the BJP, leading to recounting.

However, both Sakshi and Sampa were finally declared winners after the recounting

Significantly, the Congress lost ground in the minority areas as none of its candidates could register victory in eight Muslim-dominated wards.

Rajarshi Goala of Congress however spinned a surprise by defeating Debosmita Nath of BJP.

Surprisingly, BJP's Biswajit Das won ward number 1, which is Muslim dominated.

Minister Kaushik Rai expressed gratitude to the people of Silchar, maintaining that throughout the campaign he could sense the residents of the city had tremendous faith on the BJP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Silchar for their overwhelming participation in the Silchar Municipal Corporation election and for the mandate given to the BJP. The BJP-NDA combine has won 34 of the 42 seats in the first Silchar Municipal Corporation election, reflecting the confidence placed by the people in the party's commitment towards development, responsive governance and public service.

BJP's state president and MP Dilip Saikia recalled how BJP started its journey from Barak and grew to what it is today in Assam. He especially thanked every voter of Silchar who exercised their democratic right and participated in the electoral process. He also congratulated BJP candidates, workers and organisational teams whose sustained efforts contributed to the party's performance.

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