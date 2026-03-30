BJP President: "Congress Will Be Wiped Out"

Nitin Nabin did not mince words when assessing the Congress's prospects in the upcoming polls.

"We can see that the public has trust in the BJP government in Assam. This is a clear indication of the fact that the BJP government will be formed in Assam for the third time," he told ANI.

"Congress will be wiped out in the ensuing elections," he added.

Nabin also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the 132nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, saying the PM had reassured citizens about the country's stability despite a turbulent global situation.

"He has clearly stated regarding the global situation that the country is in a normal state. He has assured the people that the government is concerned about all their needs," Nabin said.