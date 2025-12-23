BJP Strengthens Base in Lakhimpur as Nearly 3,000 Join Party

North Lakhimpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) further consolidated its political base in Lakhimpur on Tuesday as nearly 3,000 people from the Congress and other political organisations formally joined the party. The mass joining reflects growing public support for the BJP in the district ahead of the upcoming political developments.

The joining programme was organised by the BJP Lakhimpur District Committee at Tyag Khetra and witnessed a large turnout of new entrants as well as party leaders and workers. The event highlighted the party’s expanding influence at the grassroots level in the region.

District BJP President Shyamal Sharma was present at the programme along with Mandal Presidents Dhiren Sonowal, Prashant Baruah and Prafulla Dutta. District Youth Morcha President Kishan Gogoi also attended the event. Several elected representatives, including a District Council member, Ward Commissioners and Panchayat representatives, participated in the programme, lending strength to the occasion.

The MLA of the Lakhimpur constituency played a key role in welcoming the new members into the party. Addressing the gathering, he said that the steady flow of people joining the BJP reflects the public’s confidence in the party’s policies, leadership and development-oriented approach. He added that people are increasingly aligning with the BJP due to its focus on inclusive growth and good governance.

The MLA further expressed confidence that the newly joined members would help strengthen the party’s organisational structure and outreach at the grassroots level. He stated that the BJP remains committed to working for the welfare and development of the people of Lakhimpur.

Party leaders termed the mass joining as a positive sign for the BJP and said it would further energise party workers and reinforce the party’s presence across the district.