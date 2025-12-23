District Development Committee Reviews Progress of Key Government Schemes in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting for the months of November and December was held on Tuesday at the Sukafa Conference Hall in the District Commissioner’s Office, Sivasagar. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Aayush Garg and attended by senior officials and heads of various government departments.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner conducted a detailed review of the functioning and progress of work across multiple departments. These included Panchayat and Rural Development, Agriculture, Education, Health, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Revenue, Public Works (Roads and Buildings), Public Health Engineering, Transport, Women and Child Development, Urban Development, Power, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, Industries and Commerce, Water Resources, Irrigation, and the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission, among others.

Officials presented updates on the implementation status of various central and state government schemes currently being executed in the district. The progress of development projects and welfare programmes aimed at improving public services and infrastructure was also closely examined.

Addressing the meeting, DC Aayush Garg directed all departmental heads to ensure timely completion of schemes and development works without compromising on quality. He emphasised the importance of accountability and regular monitoring to avoid delays. The DC also mentioned the need for stronger coordination among departments to ensure smooth execution and effective delivery of welfare schemes to the people.

The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das; Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Satish Chandra Thakuria; Additional District Commissioners Lukumoni Borah, Gauripriya Deori and Suntrishna Ghorphalia; Assistant Commissioners K N Chandana Jahnavi, Nimashri Dauka and Subhajit Khound; along with Executive Officers of municipal boards, Block Development Officers, and officials and staff from various government departments.

The DDC meeting concluded with a renewed focus on improving governance efficiency and ensuring that development initiatives reach beneficiaries in a timely and effective manner across Sivasagar district.