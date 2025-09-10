BTR Gorkha Samaj extends support to United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The BTR Gorkha Samaj has officially announced its support for the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for September 22, 2025.

Addressing a press meet at Kokrajhar Press Club, BTR Gorkha Samaj president Uttam Pradhan said the decision was taken in recognition of the UPPL’s initiatives to safeguard the land rights of the Gorkhas by ensuring their recognition as a protected class.

Pradhan highlighted the key demands of the community, which include representation of Gorkhas in the BTC, establishment of a Gorkha Development Council, introduction of Gorkha studies as a subject in Bodoland University, and reserved seats for Gorkhas in the BTC.

He further noted that the past four and a half years under UPPL’s leadership have witnessed peace and security in the region, benefiting all communities. The Gorkha Samaj expressed confidence that the UPPL will continue to uphold peace and development across the Bodoland Territorial Region.

