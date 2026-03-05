BJP's Amit Malviya Cites Nehru to Defend India's Silence on Iran Strikes

The post cited a letter written by Nehru in around June 1958, in which the Prime Minister weighed in on the execution of Hungarian revolutionary Imre Nagy by communist authorities in Budapest.

The quote reads: "While this is my clear opinion, it will have to be considered in what form and on what occasion I should express it. I agree with you that we need not make any governmental pronouncement on this subject, at this stage at least."

Malviya accompanied the text with a historical black-and-white photograph believed to show Nehru engaged in correspondence.