BJP's Amit Malviya Cites Nehru to Defend India's Silence on Iran Strikes

As political pressure mounts on the Modi government to respond more forcefully to the US-Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a senior BJP leader has turned to an unlikely source for cover — Jawaharlal Nehru.
Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP's National Information and Technology Department and co-manages the party's West Bengal operations, shared a quote from India's first Prime Minister on social media, drawing a historical parallel to argue for diplomatic restraint.
The post cited a letter written by Nehru in around June 1958, in which the Prime Minister weighed in on the execution of Hungarian revolutionary Imre Nagy by communist authorities in Budapest.
The quote reads: "While this is my clear opinion, it will have to be considered in what form and on what occasion I should express it. I agree with you that we need not make any governmental pronouncement on this subject, at this stage at least."
Malviya accompanied the text with a historical black-and-white photograph believed to show Nehru engaged in correspondence.
For context, Imre Nagy was the reformist Prime Minister of Hungary during the country's 1956 uprising against Soviet control. He was executed on June 16, 1958, on charges of treason — two years after the failed revolution — drawing widespread international condemnation.
Nehru's decision not to issue an immediate official statement at the time reflected India's early commitment to non-interference and balanced foreign policy, as the country navigated the pressures of the Cold War and the Non-Aligned Movement.
Malviya's post does not explicitly reference Iran, but was shared in a thread discussing ongoing "global realignments" — making the intended parallel difficult to miss.
"Nehru understood the perils of premature pronouncements in volatile international crises," Malviya wrote, in what reads as a subtle defence of the Modi government's restrained public response to the killing of Khamenei on February 28.
The post drew over 1,600 views within hours of being published.
The BJP's move comes as opposition parties — led by Congress — have accused the Modi government of staying conspicuously silent on the US-Israeli strikes, alleging the government is reluctant to criticise its allies in Washington and Tel Aviv.
Some opposition leaders have pointed to Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to both countries as a factor shaping India's response, demanding a stronger condemnation of what they see as a violation of Iranian sovereignty.
By citing Nehru — a Congress icon — to justify strategic patience, Malviya has turned the debate on its head, framing measured diplomacy not as complicity but as a well-established Indian tradition.
Also Read: Shia Muslims across India protest killing of Khamenei