Shia Muslims Across India Protest Killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

In Lucknow, members of the Shia community gathered at the Chhota Imambara to pay tribute to Khamenei. Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad addressed the gathering, declaring that the people of Iran would never bow down and that "Israel and America will be defeated."

At Aligarh Muslim University, students held a candle march and performed funeral prayers for Khamenei. Maulana Bahlol Raza told reporters that the protest was a message to the world that they would continue to raise their voices for the oppressed.

"Khamenei has been killed, but after him, thousands of Khameneis have been born today," Raza said.