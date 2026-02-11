BJP’s Video: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Files FIR

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station on Tuesday against a video posted on the official X handle of BJP Assam Pradesh, depicting Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma symbolically firing at members of a minority community.

The complaint lodged by MLAs Diganta Barman and Sibamoni Bora of the Congress stated that the video, shared on February 7, is highly provocative and communal and will definitely lead to social disharmony among the people.

The complainant requested to register a case under the appropriate sections of penal law and take necessary action.

