BJSM slams ‘shameful’ land allotment to non-eligible citizens in Bodoland Territorial Region

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KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) has stated that land allotment to non-eligible citizens was detected in BTR and alleged that the Circle Officers and Lat Mandals were hand in glove with the illegal encroachers. The Mancha urged the BTC authority to act tough against the allotment of land to non-eligible citizens. They also called upon the tribal people to remain vigilant against fresh encroachers.

Talking to a section of media persons, the Working President of the BJSM, DD Narzary, said that the Mancha had collected data on land allotment to non-eligible communities during the previous government in BTC led by the UPPL. He said that illegal activities of Lat Mandals also came to light. He mentioned the names of some non-eligible citizens of three villages of Chirang district who were allotted lands in 2022, 2023, and 2024 by the previous regime.

Narzary blamed the previous BTR Government for hosting 'Land Melas' in different places to give land to 'so-called' landless people, and called the act 'shameful.' He said that for the allotment of land to landless indigenous tribal people, there was no necessity of hosting such melas. He also said that the leaders of BTC had a greater role and responsibility to protect the lands of BTR.

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