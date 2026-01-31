Blend of many cultures is taking Assam forward: HM at Mising Youth Festival

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the closing ceremony of the 10th Annual Mising Youth Festival held at Kareng Chapori in the Dhemaji district, in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other dignitaries. The six-day-long colourful festival, which began on January 25, was organized by Takam Mising Porin Kebang, the apex organisation of the indigenous Mising community.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Mising Youth Festival has shown a distinct direction to the tribes across the country. He stated that the way to safeguard one's rights, culture, language, literature, dance, and music is not by resorting to violence, but rather by participating in events like these youth festivals. He remarked that India's culture is formed by blending many cultures, just like the Mising culture. He said that this vision is taking Assam forward. He added that Donyi-Polo not only makes Assam and Arunachal famous but also makes India famous across the world.

The Union Home Minister said that the Mising society is the heartbeat of our Brahmaputra Valley, the Mising culture is the soul and vibrant identity of Assam and India's culture, and also a symbol of India of the future. He said, "We must not forget the contribution of the Mising society in India's freedom struggle, and in every struggle, the Mising society has made the supreme sacrifice for defending the country. The Mising society has attempted to reduce floods by giving way to the rivers. Ali-Aye-Ligang is an excellent example of achieving balance with nature."

Amit Shah pointed out that the Assam government has accepted the Mising language as a medium of education in 200 lower primary schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah doubled the grandeur and significance of the Mising Youth Festival. His presence provided it with national recognition. He said that the State government would provide Rs.100 crore to organize the festival in a more elaborate manner by showcasing Mising art and culture. He stated that the development of Assam's folk traditions and tribal art and culture is a matter of utmost importance for the state government.

Also Read: Community gatherings strengthen India, not divide it: Amit Shah