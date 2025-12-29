Blood Mouth Club in Hailakandi Begin Assam Premier Club Cup with Massive 282-Run Victory

Hailakandi: Hailakandi witnessed a statement begin to the Assam Premier Club Cup Championship with the defending champions, "Blood Mouth" Club, scoring a resounding 282-run victory against "GLS Algapur" in the opening encounter at the "DSA Ground" on Monday.

The championship started officially in the morning with the presence of well-known educationist B.K. Dhar along with the secretary of the Hailakandi District Sports Association, Soibal Sengupta. While addressing the participants present on this occasion, the guests emphasized the need to promote the level of cricket played in the clubs in order to grow talent in the state of Assam.

An impressive display of power-hitting by Blood Mouth Club, who elected to bat first after winning the toss, leaving their opponents bewildered as they scored a staggering 397 runs with the loss of only seven wickets in their allocated 35 overs. The most impressive aspect of this innings was the knock of Soumya Kanti Paul, which left everyone in awe as he smashed a century in just 45 deliveries, leaving the audience mesmerised. He was followed by Bibhabasu Nandi, with a decent knock of 86, and Barun Jyoti Malakar, with a responsible knock of 79, because of Blood Mouth's attacking batting, which completely overshadowed their opponents.

In response, the chase proved too much for GLS Algapur, as they struggled with the disciplined bowling performance by Blood Mouth Club. Algapur were bowled out for only 115 runs in the 24th over. Rajjit Paul Choudhury led the charge with the ball, picking three vital wickets, while Md Abu Saleh bowled outstandingly, picking two wickets while conceding only six runs. Soumya Kanti Paul also contributed to the bowling, as all the players performed outstandingly.

In view of his blistering ton and overall performance, Soumya Kanti Paul was aptly awarded the Man of the Match.

The Assam Premier Club Cup sees further action tomorrow with BCS Club gearing up to face Rising Young Star Club in Group B.