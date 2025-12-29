Tipra Motha Chief Announces Cash Reward for Arrest of Key Accused in Tripura Student Murder

Agartala: The murder of Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun has triggered widespread outrage across the Northeast, with Tipra Motha Party (TMP) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma announcing a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the prime accused, who remains absconding.

Debbarma made the announcement through a video message on Monday, expressing deep anguish over the incident and questioning the seriousness of the response from authorities. His statement came shortly after the Uttarakhand Police declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for information related to the arrest of the key accused in the case. Calling the amount inadequate, Debbarma said the life of a young tribal student could not be reduced to such a “mockery of justice.” He clarified that the Rs 10 lakh reward would be paid from his personal funds to anyone who provides credible information leading to the arrest of the main accused.

Twenty-four-year-old Anjel Chakma, a final-year MBA student from Nandannagar in West Tripura district, was brutally attacked in Dehradun on December 9 after he objected to a racial slur allegedly directed at him. According to reports, a group of six individuals assaulted Anjel and his brother Michael. Anjel later succumbed to his injuries on December 26, despite undergoing treatment for over two weeks.

So far, police have arrested five of the six accused involved in the attack. However, the prime accused, believed to have played a central role in the assault, is still on the run. Uttarakhand Police have intensified search operations, while the announcement of the larger reward is expected to increase public cooperation in tracking down the absconding suspect.

In a parallel move, the Tipra Motha Party, run Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh for Anjel Chakma’s family. The decision was taken following the recommendation of Pradyot Debbarma, who also serves as chairman of the ADC Administrative Reforms Committee. TTAADC Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia stated that the financial assistance was intended to support the family in performing the last rites and coping with their loss.

The case has also drawn national political attention. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, described the killing as a “horrific hate crime” and accused the ruling BJP of normalising hate through divisive narratives. In a social media post, Gandhi said such violence does not emerge overnight but is fuelled by sustained intolerance, particularly affecting young people from marginalised communities.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who assured him that all those responsible would be brought to justice. Dhami reportedly informed Saha that arrests have already been made and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused.

As protests and demands for justice continue in Tripura and beyond, the murder of Anjel Chakma has once again highlighted concerns over racial discrimination, safety of students outside their home states, and the urgent need for accountability and swift justice.