Special Voter Enrollment Drive Launched in Nagaon; 104 New Polling Stations Added

Nagaon: In a major initiative to strengthen electoral participation and ensure that no voter is left behind, the District Election Office of Nagaon officially launched an extensive voter roll revision and awareness campaign across seven assembly constituencies ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Elections.

The campaign officially commenced on December 27. Raha (SC), Dhing, Rupohihat, Samaguri, Barhampur, and Nagaon-Batadraba, are the constituencies which will be covered in the electoral roll revision.

Reportedly, booth level officers (BLOs) visited door-to-door to help citizens register, correct, or delete entries in the voter list. Special attention is being given to first-time voters, women, and minority communities to encourage active participation.

In an important development, a total of 104 new polling stations have been added in Nagaon district. This has increased the total number to 1,818, ensuring better accessibility for voters.

As per the draft electoral roll published on January 1, 2025, the district has a total of 19,37,806 voters. This includes 9,92,841 male, 9,44,904 female, and 61 third-gender voters.

Special camps will be held on December 28 and 29, 2025, at every polling station, where voters can verify their names and submit claims or objections. The final electoral roll will be published on February 10, 2026.

Citizens can also update their details or apply online through the official portal https://voters.eci.gov.in for added convenience.

In this regard, the District Commissioner and District Election Officer have stressed the administration’s commitment to fair and inclusive elections. The authorities have also urged all eligible voters to participate in the ongoing drive.

The Nagaon district administration is intensifying its commitment to conduct the 2026 Assembly elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, in lieu with the ECI guidelines.