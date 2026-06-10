Blue Valley Cluster will benefit farmers, entrepreneurs and women: Assam CM

Collaboration with Assam is positive: EU Ambassador

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: EU (European Union) Ambassador to India Herve Delphin said that Assam is blessed with natural resources and human talent. “Its trailblazing spirit to embrace innovation in a sustainable and inclusive way and become a major economic hub and a connectivity gateway makes it a destination of choice for companies,” he said.

The Government of Assam and delegation of the European Union to India today welcomed the successful launch of the Blue Valley Cluster in Guwahati, focusing on flavour, fragrance and Ayush, in the presence of Herve Delphin, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Belgian Ambassador to India Didier Vanderhasselt; and other European diplomats and representatives of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI).

Delphin said, “The Blue Valley Cluster initiative will serve as a corridor bringing together the European and Indian businesses. The objective is to build cooperation in value chains of common interest while ensuring that it benefits the people and communities and promotes environmental sustainability. Our collaborations with and in the state of Assam have been very positive, delivering tangible results. We are now advancing this cooperation to a higher level.

Delphin said that natural resources, together with dynamic leadership, have made Assam a destination of investment. “Assam has made impressive progress. We hope we will work together, as the state has advantages for investment,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “Assam is uniquely positioned to contribute to the new era of India-EU relations. Through the Blue Valley Cluster initiative, Assam’s farmers, entrepreneurs and women will benefit from enhanced access to European markets for their natural products.”

The Chief Minister further said, “India and the EU have established an ambitious roadmap in the areas of trade, investment, technology, innovation, connectivity, security, and more under the leadership of the Prime Minister, and Assam stands to tremendously benefit from it starting today. Assam also looks forward to leveraging European corporations in sunrise and other emerging sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, AI, biotechnology, etc. to create high-quality opportunities for our youth and cater to the growing domestic demand for these avenues.

In his thanksgiving to the EU delegation, the Chief Minister said, “for their deep interest in developing close ties with Assam and materialising this excellent initiative which will further strengthen Indo-EU ties.”

To strengthen business ties, Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (AIDCL) and the FEBI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), establishing a non-binding framework to promote investment awareness and back-to-back linkage and knowledge exchange.

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