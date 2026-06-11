Bodies of 6 abducted Naga villagers found in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district

Imphal: The bodies of six Naga community members, who were abducted by armed groups belonging to different tribal communities on May 13, were recovered on Wednesday from a forested area in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials said.

A police official said that after nearly 24 hours of extensive search operations conducted jointly by central and state security forces, the six bodies were found in a forest area near Kharam Vaiphei village, a predominantly Kuki-Zo tribal settlement in the Saitu-Gamphazol Sub-division of Kangpokpi district.

The large-scale search operation involved around 450 personnel from the Manipur Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Assam Rifles. Sniffer dogs and forensic experts were also deployed during the operation.

“The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from the Leilon Vaiphei area (Kangpokpi district) on May 13. Necessary legal formalities are being carried out by the police. Further investigation is underway,” a Manipur Police statement said.

The bodies are being transported to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, for post-mortem examination and other necessary formalities.

The recovery of the bodies came just hours after 14 hostages belonging to the Kuki community were released on Tuesday following nearly four weeks in captivity. On Tuesday evening, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had appealed to the concerned groups to ensure the safe release of the six Naga villagers who had remained in captivity since May 13. (IANS)

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