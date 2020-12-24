Bodo Territorial Council 'Floor Test' today

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The "Composite Floor Test" to elect the new CEM (Chief Executive Member) of the Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) will be held in Kokrajhar on Thursday. With this, the fate of Pramod Boro will be decided. Boro had taken oath as the CEM of BTC in Kokrajhar on December 15.

The development follows after the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered the 'Composite Floor Test' on or before December 26, 2020. The Court issued this direction after hearing the writ petition filed by former BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary and others challenging the appointments of Pramod Boro as the new CEM, Gobinda Basumatary as the Deputy CEM and four other Executive Members (EMs) by the Governor of Assam on December 13 and 14 last respectively.

Meanwhile talking to the media, Pramod Boro said, "We have the majority. We will win."

Former Rajya Sabha MP (Member of Parliament) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader Biswajit Daimary said, "We need the support of 21 elected members to win the floor test. Our alliance has the support of 24 elected members of the BTC." The alliance comprising the BJP, UPPL (United People's Party Liberal) and GSP (Gana Suraksha Party) constituted the new Council.

BPF (Bodoland People's Front) leader and former Deputy CEM Kampa Borgoyari said, "All elected members will have to be present during the floor test."

Mentionably, the petitioners in the writ petition also challenged the appointment of four other nominated members to the Council by the Governor on the recommendation of Pramod Boro. Significantly, the High Court has barred the four nominated members from casting their votes during the floor test. However, every elected member will be able to cast his/her vote. The High Court also directed the new BTC Council not to take any policy decisions till the floor test is held.

The Court slated January 11, 2021 as the next date to hear the case.

