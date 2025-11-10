Body of Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Recovered from Brahmaputra Tributary at South-Salmara

Mankachar: In a heartbreaking incident, the body of a nine-year-old girl who had gone missing after being swept away by the strong currents of a Brahmaputra tributary was recovered on Monday morning near the Phulbari bridge in Sewaltari, under the jurisdiction of South Salmara police station in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The deceased has been identified as Sabina Khatun, daughter of Hasinur Rahman of Bor Ravatari Part-II village. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, around 2 PM, when the minor girl was reportedly attempting to cross a shallow section of the tributary with other children. Eyewitnesses said she lost her balance midway and was pulled in by the force of the current before anyone could rescue her. As soon as the incident was reported, local villagers immediately began a rapid search, later joined by personnel from the South Salmara Police Station and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Search operations continued late into the night on both Saturday and Sunday, but no trace of the child was found despite extensive efforts.Early this morning, residents of Sewaltari spotted a body floating near the Phulbari bridge, about two kilometres downstream from where Sabina was last seen. Police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the water. It was later confirmed to be that of the missing girl.

Following standard procedure, the body has been sent to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. Preliminary reports suggest accidental drowning as the cause of death. The tragic incident has brought grief to Bor Ravatari and nearby villages. Family members and neighbours gathered at the victim’s residence as the news spread, mourning the untimely loss of the young girl. Local residents have also requested district administration to take safety measures near the tributary, especially in areas frequently used by villagers to cross the river.