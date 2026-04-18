Bokakhat Tea Workers Deprived of Rs 5,000 Aid as 'Eti Koli Duti Paat' Cheques Expire Undistributed

Thousands of tea garden workers in Bokakhat subdivision have been left without the financial assistance promised under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's "Eti Koli Duti Paat" scheme, after cheques meant for them allegedly lay undistributed in the Sub-Divisional Officer's office for nearly three months — and expired on April 15 without reaching their intended recipients.

The scheme, designed to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to over six lakh tea workers and employees across Assam in recognition of their contribution to the state's 200-year-old tea industry, has come under sharp scrutiny over its implementation in the Bokakhat area.

What Happened in Bokakhat

The cheques were sent to the Bokakhat sub-divisional administration, and the scheme was formally launched at the Bokakhat Tea Estate on January 25, where a limited number of cheques were distributed during the inaugural event.

However, according to the Bokakhat branch of the Bharatiya Cha Mazdoor Sangh, no further distribution took place after that initial ceremony. The cheques, signed on January 15, carried a validity of three months — meaning they were due to expire on April 15.

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