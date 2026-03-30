Bongaigaon Assembly Seat: Can AGP Keep Its 40-Year Winning Streak Alive?

Few constituencies in Assam tell a story as consistent as Bongaigaon. For four decades, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has held this seat without interruption — through power and opposition, through shifting alliances and changing chief ministers.

Now, as Assam heads into another Assembly election, the question is whether that record can survive one more contest.

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