Bongaigaon Assembly Seat: Can AGP Keep Its 40-Year Winning Streak Alive?

Few constituencies in Assam tell a story as consistent as Bongaigaon. For four decades, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has held this seat without interruption — through power and opposition, through shifting alliances and changing chief ministers.
Now, as Assam heads into another Assembly election, the question is whether that record can survive one more contest.
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The AGP's grip on Bongaigaon dates back to 1985, when the party swept into power on the back of the Assam Movement.
At the heart of that dominance was one man: Phani Bhusan Choudhury, a former teacher who won the seat that year and never lost it again. Through every election from 1985 to 2021, Choudhury held Bongaigaon — even during the long years when the AGP sat in opposition.
The political landscape shifted in 2024 when Choudhury was fielded as the AGP's candidate for the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat. He won, becoming a Member of Parliament — but his departure triggered a bye-election back home in Bongaigaon.
The AGP turned to his wife, Diptimayee Choudhury, to defend the family seat. She delivered convincingly.
In the 2024 bye-election, she polled 74,734 votes, against 39,570 for her nearest rival, Congress's Brajenjit Singha — a margin that signalled the AGP's hold on the constituency remains firm.
Six candidates are contesting the Bongaigaon seat in the current election:
Diptimayee Choudhury — AGP (NDA)
Girish Baruah — Congress
Pranita Barman — SUCI (Communist)
Chakradhar Das — Independent
Rajan Gupta — Independent
Subrata Sarkar — Independent
In practice, the contest appears to be a two-way race between the AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury and the Congress's Girish Baruah, who are the dominant presences on the campaign trail so far.
The AGP is anchoring its campaign to the NDA's development agenda — infrastructure, welfare schemes, and economic growth — seeking to extend its alliance-based mandate in the constituency.
The Congress, meanwhile, is pitching a broader message of political change in Assam, hoping to convert anti-incumbency sentiment into votes at the constituency level.
The Bongaigaon LAC has 1,71,343 registered voters spread across 232 polling stations.
The electorate breaks down as follows:
Male voters: 84,963
Female voters: 86,377
Third gender: 3
Notably, female voters slightly outnumber male voters — a factor that both campaigns are likely factoring into their outreach strategies.
For the AGP, a win in Bongaigaon is more than a seat — it is a symbol of the party's relevance as Assam's primary regional force.
Losing here, after 40 unbroken years, would mark a significant shift in the state's political geography.
For the Congress, flipping Bongaigaon would send a strong signal that its revival in Assam is real — and not just confined to its traditional strongholds.