Booklet on Ahom monuments submitted before the division bench of Gauhati High Court

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: State Government counsel submitted before the division bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam, that intervener Dr. Jogendra Nath Phukan has already supplied the booklet incorporating all historical sites and monuments of the Ahom Dynasty in Assam that are not covered under the protected monuments.

The government counsel submitted that the state is in the process of examining the booklet, and thereafter, necessary orders and directions would be issued, and for that, some time may be granted.

“In view of the above submissions made on behalf of the State of Assam, we deem it appropriate to grant some time to the State to go through the booklet submitted by Dr. Jogendra Nath Phukan and to inform this Court about the steps taken by the State Government in that regard,” the bench said, and listed the case for its next hearing after eight weeks.

Also Read: Statue unveiling of Lachit Barphukan will be great honour for Ahom general: Committee (sentinelassam.com)