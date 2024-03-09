Statue unveiling of Lachit Barphukan will be great honour for Ahom general: Committee

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Lachit Barphukan Maidam Sanrakshan Committee of Holongapar in the Jorhat district said that the unveiling of the statue of Lachit Barphukan by PM Narendra Modi on Saturday will be a ‘great honour’ for the legendary Ahom general.

The Committee has been looking after the maidam (Ahom burial mound) of Bir Lachit Barphukan, situated at Holongapar, for a long time now. The huge statue has been constructed near the great Ahom warrior’s maidam.

Talking with The Sentinel, general secretary of the Sanrakshan Committee, Mahendra Kumar Gogoi, said, “The maidam of Lachit Barphukan was gradually developed to the present condition from around 1980, and we started looking after its maintenance. Since then, many politicians have lent a hand in our efforts, successive state governments have also taken initiatives, and the maidam of Lachit Barphukan has been developed further. Finally, the present government took the step of building the immense statue, and this will bring greater glory to the revered Ahom general. We have come to know that the Prime Minister will come to the Maidam and pay homage at the great warrior’s memorial. From our committee’s side, we will give him a traditional welcome. We feel that the statue, after its inauguration, will become a big tourist attraction, and Lachit Barphukan will be established as a national hero.”

To recap the saga of Lachit Barphukan, the Battle of Saraighat ended in 1671, and after defeating the Mughals, Lachit Barphukan was in Kamrup to repel the enemy soldiers in the event of fresh attacks. According to historians, Bir Lachit was ailing during the battle. He, however, did not pay heed to his ailment and fought bravely. Then Ahom king Swargodeo Udayaditya Singha called Lachit Barphukan to Sivasagar for the celebration of the victory of the Saraighat battle. Lachit Barphukan then decided to sail upstream the Brahmaputra to Upper Assam. According to historians, on his way to Sivasagar, the general breathed his last on the boat somewhere between Kaliabor and Dergaon on April 25, 1672. Since a family member of Lachit Barphukan was staying at Holongaper, it was decided to perform his last rites there. Since then, the Samadhi Khetra of Lachit Barphukan at Holongaper has become a sacred place, drawing visitors.

