Border Disputes Stall Assam's Plans for New Border Outposts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s inter-state border disputes have consistently been sensitive, with occasional untoward incidents occurring. The state has border disputes with Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Meghalaya. The role of BOPs (border outposts) is crucial in the disputed areas.

The Assam government has a plan to set up more BOPs in the Mariani Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) in Jorhat. However, the state government could not go ahead as planned due to various hurdles.

At Mogroi in the Mariani LAC, the state government allotted funds for the construction of a permanent BOP structure there. Construction work was initially started. However, the construction work was halted due to a borderland dispute. Subsequently, Dispur had to construct a temporary BOP at a nearby location. Grants-in-aid have also been provided for infrastructure upgrades and maintenance of this BOP from FY 2022-23 to 2025-26.

The Assam government has already approved two new BOPs at Hulunguri and Jankhana, near Nagajanka. The work for Holunguri BOP could not be started due to the non-availability of feasible land. The site of the construction of the BOP at Jankhana under Mariani LAC falls within the Dessoi Valley Reserve Forest. The Border Protection and Development Department has now proposed to develop a Border Forest Protection Outpost. It has taken up the matter with the Environment and Forest Department.

The situation demands an early solution to the border disputes for the wellbeing of the fringe dwellers in the state.

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