Both ONGC & OIL Miss October 2025 Crude Oil Targets in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Both ONGC and OIL have failed to meet their respective targets of crude oil production in Assam in the month of October 2025.

According to a monthly review report on infrastructure performance by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the crude oil production target for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Assam was 101.05 thousand tonnes, but ONGC could produce 88.92 thousand tonnes, with the corporation missing its target by 12%. In October 2024, ONGC produced 88.11 thousand tonnes of crude oil.

Similarly, Oil India Limited (OIL) was set a crude oil production target of 314.05 thousand tonnes for October 2025, but OIL could produce 282.02 thousand tonnes, leaving a gap of 10.20%. In October 2024, OIL produced 286.86 thousand tonnes of crude oil in Assam.

The report, however, states that the production figures for October 2025 are provisional in nature.

The October 2025 target of crude oil production of ONGC across the country was 1674.54 thousand tonnes. The corporation produced 1499.52 thousand tonnes. The target for OIL’s crude oil production for the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan in October 2025 was 320.87 thousand tonnes, but OIL managed to produce 288.36 thousand tonnes.

