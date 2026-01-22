US’ economic growth touted at WEF 2026 Summit; Trump renews demand for Greenland, slams Denmark

DAVOS [Switzerland]: US President Donald Trump renewed the demand for Greenland and slammed Denmark as ‘ungrateful’ at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday over. He said that the United States was ‘stupid’ to ‘give Greenland back’ after the Second World War.

"We set up bases in Greenland for Denmark. We fought for Denmark. We saved Greenland and prevented our enemies from gaining a foothold in our hemisphere. After war we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that. How ungrateful are they now," Trump said.

Trump said, “The US needs Denmark for strategic national security. I won’t use force to take Greenland. No nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the US. We’re seeking immediate negotiation to discuss the acquisition of Greenland to the US.”

Expanding on his remarks, Trump linked the issue to Denmark's wartime history, saying the country had "fallen to Germany" and was "unable to defend itself and Greenland."

"The US was compelled to send its own forces to hold that territory at great cost and expense. Denmark knows that," the US President said. Trump, however, said he has tremendous respect for the people of Denmark and Greenland.

"But every NATO ally must defend their territory,” . No nation is in any position to secure Greenland other than us,” Trump said, adding that Greenland is vital for US and NATO security against Russia and China as the Arctic opens up due to melting ice and major powers compete for strategic advantage.

Trump's remarks came as Greenland continues to dominate diplomatic conversations at Davos, with his push to acquire the autonomous territory opening one of the biggest rifts between Washington and its western allies in decades. Trump earlier said he would hold a number of meetings on Greenland at the summit.

Addressing the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum in Davos, he described the US as the "economic engine on the planet", while highlighting the achievements of his first year back at the White House.

"I come to this year's WEF with truly phenomenal news from America. Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of my inauguration, and after 12 months back in the White House, the economy is booming, growth is exploding, productivity is surging, investment is soaring, incomes are rising, inflation is being defeated, the previously open and dangerous border is now closed and virtually impenetrable, and the United States is amidst the fastest and most dramatic economic turnaround in the country's history," the US President said.

"The USA is the economic engine on the planet -- and when America booms, the entire world booms. When it goes bad, it goes bad. You follow us up and you follow us down," he added.

Trump opened his address by expressing delight at returning to the Swiss resort, noitng the presence of "business leaders, so many friends -- few enemies"

"It's great to be back in beautiful Davos, Switzerland, and to address so many respected business leaders, so many friends - few enemies," Trump said, setting a congenial tone for his speech.

He criticised the previous Biden administration, stating that the country had faced the challenges of stagflation.

"Under the Biden administration, America was plagued by the nightmare of stagflation. But now, after just one year of my policies, we are witnessing the exact opposite -- virtually no inflation and extraordinarily high economic growth," he said.

He further asserted that experts who predicted a global recession and runaway inflation due to his policies, particularly his tariffs, were proven wrong.

He credited his tariff policies for slashing the US monthly trade deficit by 77 per cent within a year, stressing that this was achieved without triggering inflation.

"Virtually all of the so-called experts predicted my plans to end this failed model would trigger a global recession and runaway inflation. But we have proven them wrong," Trump said.

Amid sharp differences of US plans to take over Greenland, President Donald Trump on Wednesday took digs at parts of Europe in his speech at World Economic Forum here, saying "certain places in Europe are not even recognizable anymore" while also noting that the United States cares greatly about the people of Europe and "we believe deeply in the bonds we share".

Addressing a packed hall of officials and business leaders at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Trump said that issues like energy, trade, immigration must be central concerns to anyone who wants to see a strong West.

"Certain places in Europe are not even recognisable, frankly, anymore. We can argue about it, but there's no argument. I don't want to insult anybody and say, I don't recognise it and that's not in a positive way. That's in a very negative way. I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it's not heading in the right direction...," he said.

"The United States cares greatly about the people of Europe... and we believe deeply in the bonds we share....That's why issues like energy, trade, immigration, and economic growth must be central concerns to anyone who wants a strong to see a strong and united West," he added.

As allies responded to Trump's claims, NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that "thoughtful diplomacy" was needed as tensions rise within the alliance.

"There are these tensions at the moment, there's no doubt," Rutte said.

France also called for a NATO exercise in Greenland and said it was ready to contribute, Macron's office said.

Greenland's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the island's population of 57,000 must be prepared for military force.

Trump's appearance at Davos followed a delayed arrival in Switzerland earlier in the day, after Air Force One was forced to turn back following takeoff due to what was described as a "minor electrical issue", requiring an aircraft change.

He later landed in Zurich a few hours behind schedule before travelling onward to Davos, arriving as his engagement with world leaders was being closely watched amid mounting pushback from allies over his bid to seize control of mineral-rich Greenland, a move described as having the potential to shake the global order. (ANI)

