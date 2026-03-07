Both Pilots Killed in Su-30MKI Crash in Karbi Anglong; IAF Orders Court of Inquiry

Both pilots of the Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI that crashed in the remote hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening have been killed, the IAF confirmed on Friday. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat Air Force Station on a routine training mission when it went down.

The two pilots have been identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar. Their bodies were recovered from the crash site in the early hours of Friday following an overnight search and rescue operation.

