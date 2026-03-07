Both Pilots Killed in Su-30MKI Crash in Karbi Anglong; IAF Orders Court of Inquiry

Both pilots of the Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI that crashed in the remote hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening have been killed, the IAF confirmed on Friday. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat Air Force Station on a routine training mission when it went down.
The two pilots have been identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar. Their bodies were recovered from the crash site in the early hours of Friday following an overnight search and rescue operation.
The Su-30MKI lost radar contact and communication with ground control at approximately 7:42 pm IST, shortly after take-off. Eyewitnesses in nearby villages reported hearing a massive explosion, followed by thick black smoke and flames visible from a distance.
The wreckage was located in the Kaala Pahar area — also referred to locally as near Chokihola or Inglong Ekopi — approximately 60 kilometres from Jorhat, in densely forested and rugged terrain that significantly complicated recovery efforts.
Local residents played a crucial role in the search, using torches to navigate the dark, forested hillside alongside IAF teams and ground personnel.
The IAF expressed profound grief over the loss of both officers, stating: "The nation has lost two brave officers. We stand firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of immense sorrow and are providing all possible support."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his condolences, describing the pilots as exemplars of courage and commitment, and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the crash.
The IAF has initiated a formal Court of Inquiry to examine all aspects of the accident, including technical, operational, and environmental factors.
The aircraft was on a standard training sortie with no munitions on board, and no civilian casualties or property damage have been reported. The IAF noted that such inquiries are routine following aviation accidents and serve to improve safety protocols and prevent future occurrences.
Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.