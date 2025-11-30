BPF miffed at Dispur for imposing BTC legislation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: BPF MLA Rabiram Narzary expressed his dissatisfaction in the Assam Assembly today for the Assam government’s attempts to impose education legislation on the BTC and Sixth Schedule areas. During the discussion on the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Narzary said that it would be an injustice if the bill is implemented in the BTC and Sixth Schedule areas, as education is a subject transferred to Sixth Schedule areas as per provisions of the Constitution of India.

The BPF MLA said, “40 departments are already transferred to the BTC, as it is a Sixth Schedule area. Of the 40, education is one of the departments transferred. So, the BTC has executive and legislative powers over the subject. Neither the Assam government nor the central government can interfere in this. Now, we have decided to control the Education department, and we want to apply the legislative powers of the BTC over it. Therefore, we want the Sixth Schedule areas to be exempted from the purview of the bill.”

He further expressed his displeasure over the fact that BTC has already passed 22 legislations and forwarded these to the Assam government, but it has not sent the legislation to the Governor for his assent.

Following Narzary’s outburst, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu admitted that education is a subject transferred to the BTC, and he assured the House that he will discuss the provincialisation of venture schools in BTC areas with the Council. Also that separate steps would be taken to provincialise schools in BTC areas.

