Southern India Gears Up for Impact as Cyclone Ditwah Intensifies

Severe tropical cyclone Ditwah, already battered Sri Lanka and is now moving toward India's southeast coast. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to make landfall between north-Tamil Nadu and south-Andhra Pradesh, most likely between the evening of November 29 and the early morning of the next day.

Originating over the southwest Bay of Bengal, Ditwah is forecast to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh till December 1. Squally winds reaching 70–90 km/h, rough seas, and the risk of storm surge are being warned for low-lying coastal belts.