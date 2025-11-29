Southern India Gears Up for Impact as Cyclone Ditwah Intensifies

Severe tropical cyclone Ditwah, already battered Sri Lanka and is now moving toward India's southeast coast. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to make landfall between north-Tamil Nadu and south-Andhra Pradesh, most likely between the evening of November 29 and the early morning of the next day.
Originating over the southwest Bay of Bengal, Ditwah is forecast to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh till December 1. Squally winds reaching 70–90 km/h, rough seas, and the risk of storm surge are being warned for low-lying coastal belts.
Moreover, according to the latest updates, Puducherry has been placed under red alert. A 60-member rescue team from Arakkonam has arrived in Puducherry. Other districts such as Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Karaikal are already under red and orange alerts.
Authorities have closed schools and deferred exams in the areas that are anticipated to be affected by the storm. Sea travel and fishing along the coast have been suspended until December 1. Meteorological Department Reports also talk about delays and cancellations in air and rail travel from the coastal cities, along with disruptions at Chennai airport.
The storm has reportedly killed more than 123 people in Sri Lanka due to floodwaters, landslides and widespread destruction. India is bracing for possible flooding, coastal inundation and wind damage in the south. Disaster response forces and local administrations have alerted communities, especially those living in coastal and low-lying districts.
With Cyclone Ditwah heading toward India, people are advised to be on guard, not to undertake any unnecessary journeys, and to follow proper advisories. The next 48–72 hours will be vital to determine the impact on the coasts.